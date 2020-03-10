Outdoor Classic, gun show coming this weekend to Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two shows that are combining to bring the best in outdoor life are coming this weekend to the Florence Center.
The Pee Dee Outdoor Classic returns Friday through Sunday.
New this year, the Florence Gun & Knife show will join the Outdoor Classic.
The Pee Dee Outdoor Classic is a one-stop-shop for everything outdoors: fishing, guns, backpacking, camping, water sports, archery, ATVs, hunting, outfitters, camo, sporting goods, knives, off-road, boats, kayaking, guides, services and more.
The Florence Gun & Knife Show will take care of all of the needs of gun and knife enthusiasts. They can buy, sell or trade at the show. They can even catch and release fish on site with First Bite Fishing Tanks as well as see live wolves with the educational “Wolves of the World” show.
Prizes and trips will be given away, including a kayak and a fishing trip for four.
Single-day tickets cost $10; multi-day tickets cost $18. Children 12 and under get in free.
Show hours are 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are available at PeeDeeOutdoorClassic.com, FlorenceCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Florence Center Box Office.
Visit peedeeoutdoorclassic.com or FlorenceCenter.com for more details.
