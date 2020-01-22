FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Miracle League’s field of dreams has been open for play for a few years now.
But there are other dreams still in the making, dreams that will require a little help from some friends — namely an all-inclusive playground.
The playground, which allows children of all ages and abilities to play together, is the next phase in the Miracle League’s quest to provide a wheelchair-accessible complex for people of all ages and physical, cognitive, sensory and social skills.
The idea began on a dirt field in 2014 when 10 players of varying ages and skill levels gathered to play a simple ballgame in a way they’d never had the opportunity to play before.
“We showed up that day and they played on a dirt ballfield, a real ballgame,” said Vickie Elliott, Florence County Miracle League board member and mother of Matthew, who is classified as an exceptional-needs child. “It was so much fun, we did it again the next weekend in Pamplico. And these were kids that had never had the opportunity to play organized ball before.”
The back-to-back outings prompted a meeting of parents, who decided it was time to give Florence County’s special-needs community an opportunity to play in an organized sports league. The group did its research and eventually founded Florence County’s Miracle League.
The Miracle League allows children of all ages to experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime on a custom-designed, rubberized turf field that accommodates wheelchairs, walkers and anything in between.
“It’s really a dream come true for my husband Kevin and I,” Elliott said. “Kevin played ball all his life and has coached for many years. And I played ball most of my life, too, so to have a child not able to play was hard. Then, the Miracle League came along, and this was our chance to see Matthew play. It’s been amazing.”
After a few years of fundraising, the group was able to build a field specifically designed to fit special needs so no one risks unnecessary injury.
“The rubber turf is the biggest part of it,” Elliott said. “It allows for wheelchairs and any other aids players may need.”
Matthew is now 24, and he’ll be able to play as long as he wants, because Florence County’s Miracle League sets no parameters on age. The league’s youngest player in the fall was 3, while the oldest was 78.
“That’s one of the things I love about it,” Elliott said. “Some leagues in other areas have young people playing young people and older people playing people their age. But we all join together, and I think that’s part of the fun. We started out with 10 players and now we have 180 athletes and 10 teams.”
The league is run by volunteers like Elliott and her husband and funded by grants and community support. The league’s biggest fundraiser is its annual oyster roast, set for Saturday at Southern Hops Brewing Company in Florence.
The oyster roast began six years ago after a board member suggested it might be a good way to get the community involved in the cause and raise funds. The first event was held downtown and generated about $5,000. Since then, it’s grown tremendously. Last year’s event at Southern Hops boasted dozens of corporate sponsors, nearly 900 attendees and raised $34,000.
“It’s really insane how big the oyster roast has gotten,” said Meagan Johnson, a Miracle League board member and kindergarten teacher at Carver. “The first year, we had 25 bushels of oysters. Last year, we had 100. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”
And bigger is definitely better when it comes to these fundraisers. The money raised through the past five roasts helped fund construction of the Miracle League field at Greenwood and the concession stand.
Meanwhile, the league continues to grow in participation and players, and their parents couldn’t be happier.
Kristy Padgett’s son Jake, who has autism, started in Miracle League when he was 4. He’s 6 now, and Padgett said the Miracle League has done wonders for him.
“Just for Jake to be able to participate in a regular ball league is amazing,” Padgett said. “The team, the cheering, the atmosphere — all of it has been so beneficial for him.
“His first season was tough. He couldn’t make it through a whole game with all the people and the noise. We had to carry him around the bases. But now, he walks up to the plate, hands Coach Kleink (volunteer umpire and retired West Florence High School baseball coach Bob Kleinknecht) his sippy cup and looks at him like, ‘All right, coach, it’s my time to bat.’ It’s helped him be comfortable around other people and open to warming up to them. It’s just helped his socialization so much.”
Padgett said the league’s also been a blessing for her husband, Clyde, and her, as well as their older boys, Charlie and Gray.
“For parents with special-needs kids, people are sympathetic, but they don’t get it. And I’m not faulting them for that. We didn’t get it either until we had a special-needs child,” Padgett said. “But Miracle League has been such a nice outlet for us, meeting other parents and caregivers who are going through the same things. The Miracle League community is a second family for us, and we’re so grateful.”
The Miracle League of Florence County’s annual oyster roast kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Southern Hops. Tickets include oysters, chicken bog for the non-shuckers, a silent auction and live music by the Jebb Mac Band.
