FLORENCE, S.C. — Osbbie Scipio became the latest candidate to announce his candidacy for an at-large seat on the Florence City Council Thursday evening.
Scipio announced his candidacy shortly after 6 p.m. in a meeting room at the Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Florence. He will run in the Democratic primary.
Currently, Scipio works as a call center manager for Assurant in Florence.
He said he had owned a local insurance agency for 10 years in downtown Florence.
Scipio joked that he was "too early" to take advantage of the renovations and improvements to downtown Florence.
After graduating from college, Scipio continued his career selling manufactured housing. He said he continued to sell manufactured housing for several years.
He also said he served as the treasurer of the Florence County Democratic Party for three years.
Scipio added that he served to get an idea of how campaigns operate in Florence. He added that he was treasurer when Octavia Williams-Blake was elected to the city council in 2008.
"That helped me out just to see how Florence works," Scipio said.
He is also been involved with the Pee Dee Area Boys and Girls Clubs — he said he spent a lot of time at the club in North Florence growing up — and serving as a volunteer in Florence One Schools and at Relay for Life.
Scipio graduated from Francis Marion University in 1997 with a degree in political science. He added that he was working two jobs to pay for his attendance at Francis Marion.
Scipio said he graduated from South Florence High School in 1991. He said he attended Briggs Elementary School and Southside Middle School.
He said he grew up in the "Sealtest" projects off Church Street in East Florence. Scipio said the projects were so nicknamed because they were located next to a Sealtest milk plant that displayed a prominent sign.
Scipio said he was "totally a local boy." One of his campaign slogans is #IamFlorence.
He has been married to his wife, Nichole, for nearly 20 years. Nichole, a teacher at West Florence, was named the 2019-20 Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year in October. The couple have two children including a son at West Florence.
Scipio joins Chaquez T. McCall and Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes in the race for an at-large seat on the council.
The council consists of seven members: three council members elected from geographic districts, three elected from the city as a whole, and the mayor who is also selected by the whole city. Elections for these seats are divided into two cycles. The three geographic seats and one at-large seat are elected every four years and were elected in 2018. The remaining seats, two at-large and the mayor, are elected every four years and are up for election in 2020.
The two at-large seats are currently held by Williams-Blake and Glynn F. Willis.
Williams-Blake, a member of the council since 2008, previously confirmed that she would not be running.
Willis has not yet announced plans for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.