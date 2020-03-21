COLUMBIA, S.C. – The One SC Fund, housed at Central Carolina Community Foundation, has been activated with support from Gov. Henry McMaster, to provide a collaborative statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The response will be led by a coalition of funders and partners across the state -- South Carolina Grantmakers Network, TogetherSC Philanthropic Partners, and United Way Association of South Carolina. To donate, visit www.OneSCFund.org. All monies donated will go directly to help South Carolina's COVID-19 response.
Those wishing to contribute to the One SC Fund can do so in the following ways:
- Online: Visit www.OneSCFund.org to make a donation with your credit card
- Mail: Send a check made payable to Central Carolina Community Foundation- One SC to: Central Carolina Community Foundation, 2142 Boyce Street, Suite 402, Columbia, SC 29201.
The One SC fund was established in 2015 as a statewide disaster relief fund and has directed donations to relief efforts for the Thousand Year Fund, Hurricane Matthew, and Hurricane Florence.
The One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response is a collaborative statewide response to food, shelter, health, and nonprofit sustainability needs stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic. The three core partners in the One SC: COVID-19 Response Fund — SC Grantmakers, Together SC, and United Way Association of SC — will be joined by dozens of local, regional and statewide organizations in implementing an expedient, efficient, and equitable use of the One SC Fund.
“Through experience we know that building coalitions is essential when responding to community need,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president & CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “This coalition will help maximize our resources and local knowledge, and use our collective strengths to respond effectively to the Covid-19 pandemic in our state.”
Donations to the fund will enhance the efforts already underway in several counties and regions across South Carolina and will be used to address gaps in the response efforts, including support for communities that lack resources or an organized philanthropic response. The effort will also provide an outlet for statewide, regional, and national funders interested in supporting a Covid-19 response in South Carolina.
Information for nonprofits interested in applying for a grant will be available the week of March 23 at www.yourfoundation.org/onescgrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.