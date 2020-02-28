Florence Crash

A daycar van and a car sit in the intersection of South Irby Street and Howe Springs Road. A third vehicle was involved in the crash as well.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was taken to a Florence area hospital following a three-vehicle crash -- one of which was a daycare van -- at the intersection of Howe Springs Road and South Irby Street.

Howe Springs firefighters, Florence Police and Florence County EMS responded to the crash, which closed the left-turn lane out of Howe Springs Road.

A Howe Springs spokesman said medics with Florence County EMS checked out the children as a precaution.

Florence Police are investigating.

