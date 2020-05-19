FLORENCE, S.C. — One person was shot at a Florence apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
Florence police responded at 2 p.m. to 417 S. Church St. to a reported shooting and arrived to find one person wounded, said police Capt. Mike Brandt.
The person was transported by Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital for treatment.
Brandt said investigators don't yet have any additional information to release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.