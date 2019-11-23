FLORENCE, S.C. — One person was shot in Florence early Saturday evening.
Florence police responded to the report of shots fire on Sumter Street and then responded to a second call which indicated the shooting happened in the 400 block of Curry Lane.
Once there officers found a victim who was taken to a hospital by medics with Florence County EMS.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.