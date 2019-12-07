DILLON, S.C. -- One person died and three were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Dillon County.
The 9:30 a.m. crash happened in the north-bound lanes near mile-marker 198 when two pedestrians who were standing behind a 2005 International tow truck legally parked in the median were struck by a 2015 Ford pickup truck which ran off the left side of the road, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The pickup truck, after hitting the pedestrians, ran back onto the interstate and collided with a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, Southern said.
One pedestrian died while the second was injured and taken to a Dillon hospital. Two people in the pickup truck, who were both wearing seatbelts, were also injured and taken to a Dillon hospital. The driver of the Kenworth, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash, Southern said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Southern said.
