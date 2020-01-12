FLORENCE, S.C. – One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash just south of Florence.
At approximately 10:20 p.m., a 2016 Dodge Challenger that was headed east on Green Acres Road ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bannockburn Road. The car ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A passenger in the front seat died. The driver was taken to a local hospital. Neither person was wearing a seat belt, Collins said.
The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
