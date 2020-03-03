FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot shortly before noon Tuesday and at least one person was in custody in connection with the incident.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies and Florence Police responded to the 2200 block of Pamplico Highway in response to the incident.
Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kriby said it appears that the victim was shot in the county but escaped into a housing complex in the city on a bicycle where they collapsed.
The victim was taken by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital.
Kirby said the agency would release additional information as the investigation progressed.
