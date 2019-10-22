Johnsonville Shooting

One person died and a second has been taken into custody by Florence County Sheriff's deputies following a Monday night domestic-related shooting on First Neck Road near Johnsonville.

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- One person is dead and a second in law enforcement custody following a Monday night shooting in Florence County.

The 7:38 p.m. incident took place on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area of southeast Florence County, said Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

The chief deputy described the shooting as "domestic related."

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken's office hasn't yet released the identity of the shooting victim.

