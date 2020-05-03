FLORENCE, S.C. – One person was killed and two others were hospitalized Sunday afternoon in a collision near McLeod Regional Medical Center.
At approximately 1:05 p.m., Florence police officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Church and Cheves Street. One of the vehicles was overturned.
One of the occupants was killed in the collision and two others were transported to the hospital by EMS.
The Florence County Coroner’s office and the Florence Police Department’s Traffic Unit are investigating the collision.
The collision is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.
