FLORENCE, S.C. — A shooting on Cormac Court in Tara Village resulted in one man's death and another person being injured.
The dead man was Timothy Shaw, 56, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Florence County sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn said the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Nunn said the sheriff's office would release additional information when it was available.
