For nearly 40 years, Hartsville native James L. "Jim" Faile wrote about his hometown and Darlington County. The veteran, award-winning Hartsville Messenger journalist died Monday. He was 62.
“Hartsville has lost one of its finest,” Morning News Regional Editor Don Kausler Jr. said. “The Messenger and the Morning News have lost a journalist’s journalist.
“It was my pleasure to work with Jim for almost seven years. He was the ultimate pro and a true gentleman. He was a skilled reporter and an outstanding writer. He was as fair as they come. His work ethic was exemplary.
“What an extraordinary career he had in keeping the public in Hartsville and Darlington County informed and holding public officials accountable.”
Faile earned a degree in political science from Francis Marion University in 1980. After attending law school at the University of South Carolina, he returned to FMU in 1983 to study mass communications. He served an internship at the Florence Morning News upon graduation. In 1984, Faile became a general assignment reporter at the News and Press in Darlington, and in 1994, he was named its editor.
Faile was named the Francis Marion University Pee Dee Newspaper Reporter of the Year for 1993-1994.
In 1998, Faile joined his hometown paper, The Hartsville Messenger, where he served as senior staff reporter. A year later he was named managing editor. At the time of his death, Faile was a one-man staff at The Hartsville Messenger.
A quiet man, Faile learned early in his career the importance of listening, watching and waiting for the right opportunity to express his thoughts. He studied people. He was insightful.
For most of his career, Faile wrote about local and county government and the school board with his “just the facts” approach to reporting. He was just as masterful at writing award-winning features and human interest stories.
He won numerous first-, second- and third-place South Carolina Press Association awards during his career, but none was more coveted than the South Carolina Weekly Journalist of the Year by the S.C. Press Association for 2003.
In November 2019, Faile received the Jimmy Newsom Signature Award for his contribution to education in Darlington County from the Darlington County School District Teacher Forum during the annual DCSD Education Forum.
In giving the award, Tim Newman, the superintendent of Darlington County School District, said, “With his extensive knowledge of the education system, education funding and the Darlington County School District, Jim writes articles that distill complex ideas or events into understandable and readable stories. His work allows our community to understand better how our district operates and how our students learn. We truly appreciate his efforts.”
Others in the school district remember and praise Faile’s work.
“It was my pleasure to work with Jim for almost two decades," said Audrey Childers, the Darlington County School District's public information officer. “Jim was an old-school reporter with a streak of integrity a mile deep. No matter the situation, you could count on Jim to be there, asking questions in his quiet way and then working hard to make the story understandable and relatable to everyone. Jim was a good person, and he will be deeply missed.”
"In the few years I worked alongside Jim, he proved to be an adept, professional journalist and friend on whom I could rely,” said Chris McKagen, a communications specialist for the Darlington County School District and a former editor of the Hartsville Messenger. “He held a remarkable grasp of our area’s people and their relationships. I always admired Jim’s distinct ability to provide relevant and contextually accurate accounts of the stories he covered, whether city council meetings or the achievements of local citizens. Hartsville, the Pee Dee and our greater journalism community lost a good man who spent nearly 40 years telling our stories. My thoughts are with Jim’s family, whom he cared for dearly, his friends and his colleagues."
Retired Darlington County Superintendent Rainey Knight worked with Faile for many years.
“I have so many memories of him,” she said in a telephone interview. “He was committed as a journalist.”
Knight said he was factual, accurate and unbiased in his coverage.
“He always reported the facts,” Knight said. “He was interested in and proud of Darlington County. He was very reflective, pensive and quiet.”
Knight said he was listening to what others said. And he always had questions. He was always digging deeper, she said.
Most of all, she said, “He was a man of high integrity.”
Knight said he covered the difficult and challenging times over the years for school board thoroughly and fairly.
She said he will be missed. She is not sure if anyone can cover Darlington County the way he did. He had such a vast knowledge of the workings of the county gained over many years, she said.
His presence in city government in Hartsville also will be missed.
Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington said, “Jim was a dear friend, an award-winning journalist, and the consummate professional. He loved this city and was an integral part of its successes. We will miss him dearly.”
Hartsville City Manager Natalie Zeigler said,” Jim was a quiet but dedicated man with a passion for making sure the Hartsville stories were memorialized in print. His dedication and service to our community will be missed. He was also a friend, and I will miss greeting him at the start of each council meeting, where he took a seat near mine, and his always timely follow-up questions he asked on the way out the door. The Hartsville community lost a good man.”
“Jim Faile was the epitome of what everyone deserves in a true journalist,” said Lauren Baker, the public information officer with the city of Hartsville. “He was always honest and fair, but never afraid to ask the tough questions. The citizens of Hartsville were so fortunate to have such an amazing journalist reporting the real facts to them for so many years at The Hartsville Messenger. Jim Faile was so much more than a reporter to us; he was a part of our City family. We will miss his attendance at every city council meeting, ribbon cutting, and other events. Jim was a cheerleader for Hartsville through his writing and for that, we will be forever thankful.”
The Darlington County Council held a moment of silence in remembrance of Faile before a meeting Monday night. Several council members also remembered him during comments after the meeting.
County Council Chair Bobby Hudson remembered meeting Faile when he worked for the ambulance service in the 1980s and throughout his years as a mayor and as a councilman.
“Every time I talked with Jim, he was just super nice,” Hudson said. “He knew what he was doing. He showed a lot of courtesy to everyone. I told him something, and I told him not say anything about it and he was tight-lipped. He didn’t say anything. You got to respect a man like that.”
Council Vice Chair J. Lewis Brown said Faile was a “consummate professional.” He later added that he always respected Faile for his ability to maintain distance between himself and the subjects he covered in order to separate the fourth estate from the first three estates.
Council Chaplain Dannie Douglas worked with Faile for his entire 18-year tenure on the council. Douglas also remembered working with Faile to deliver the Morning News.
“I’ll miss the way he handled himself,” Douglas said. “He was just real good to you.”
Bobby Kilgo Jr., a councilman, said Faile was a thorough reporter.
“He was an investigator,” Kilgo said. “He looked into his stories before he put them out. He made sure that what he put out was accurate and was always prompt when he needed to be somewhere.”
County Administrator Marion Charles Stewart III offered his thoughts and prayers with Faile’s family.
“I enjoyed working with him,” Stewart said. “He’ll surely be missed. Seeing him over the years, you knew you were going to get a true, fair story.”
Jim also served his community, his family and his church.
“Jim will be sorely missed on the United Way of Hartsville board, for which he has served the past 11 years,” said Joann DeLong, the executive director of United Way.
“He took his board position very seriously and would gladly write a story to cover our latest campaign goals and/or our accomplishments. Not surprisingly, Jim was our quietest board member and only spoke if he had a strong opinion on the subject. We have a board meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), and I can tell you, he will be greatly missed.
“I first met Jim when I was working at the Chamber of Commerce. Shortly after I met him, I realized he wasn't talking to anyone at the events. So, I would go up to him at an After Hours Event and purposely force him to hold a conversation with me. One day he just chuckled and said, "I know what you're trying to do. 'You're trying to get me to talk to people.' I just laughed and said, "Yes, sir, I am, and I do believe it's working, even if it is only to me."
DeLong said, “It must have worked, for anytime Jim and I would see each other, he would tell me all about his recent or upcoming trips to the mountains with his nieces and nephews whom he absolutely loved.”
Faile was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hartsville. He was the first student to enroll at Emmanuel Baptist School (Emmanuel Christian School) in Hartsville and a member of the first graduating class.
Faile was much loved by family and friends. He had three sisters and two brothers.
“He was an awesome brother and fun,” said his sister Jonie Garland. “He was just Jim.”
She said her brother took care of his family. He ran errands and took his uncle to the doctor when he declined in health. Faile was always helping his mother and others in the family.
“He was an avid reader,” she said. “Everyone is surprised at his extensive library. He read everything.”
“He loved the beach and the mountains,” Garland said. “He loved cooking on the grill and watching cooking shows on Saturdays.”
“Jim was my friend, co-worker and someone I looked up to as a journalist,” said Ardie Arvidson. “His writing was always so accurate, rarely needing any proof reading. Jim was smart. He could write about any subject and make the reader think he knew and understood all about it. Now that is a real talent. If I had a question about something I was writing, Jim was my go-to person.
“I remember Jim telling me one day during a conversation – and yes, we did have a few – that when he retired he might want to take culinary classes. He was always ready for the next challenge, the next phase of what life had in store for him. He will be missed; he is missed.”
Visitation for Faile will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Norton Funeral Home, 1414 W. Carolina Ave. in Hartsville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 949 N. Marquis Highway in Hartsville.
