FLORENCE, S.C. — Several antique John Deere tractors — lovingly restored and proudly displayed — sat in the McLeod Health greenspace at the corner of Dargan and Cheves Streets Saturday for the 16th annual Florence Pecan Festival.
There were to have been more but cold weather and old tractors don't mix.
"We're trying to keep that era alive; it is something that's slipping away," said Jack Sutton of Galivants Ferry with Waccamaw Antique Tractor Club.
The tractors, which covered a time span from the mid-'30s to the late '60s, had protruding levers, visible gears, unguarded pulleys and offset drivers' seats — and a lot of utilitarian character.
Off to the side of the tractors a collection of hit-and-miss engine models hissed, sputtered and banged away as they displayed how some farms of the era were powered.
"The newer generations don't have any use for them. They don' care about them," Sutton said. "To start off with, they don't have air conditioning. A lot of them don't have electric starters on them and they're slow."
The tractors also required the driver to be a very active participant in operating it.
"Some of them had a hand clutch on them, totally different from cranking it up and pushing a button," Sutton said.
The tractors are a key part of agricultural history, Sutton said.
"This is how our farmers, a lot of them, moved from mules to some of the earlier tractors. It was like a big step as far as production," he said.
Several of the tractors had pulley systems that allowed the tractor to use a leather belt to power other equipment, like lumber mills, grist mills and shellers — among some options.
They were also easy to maintain.
"A pair of pliers and a roll of bailing wire you could just about keep it going," Sutton said.
Across the festival, along Evans Street between Coit and Irby streets, antique and show cars sat on display for the public and for judges from the Swamp Fox Old Car Club.
This year's show had 115 cars registered by 11:30 a.m. The 116th car rolled in as club member Tom Spence was giving an interview about this year's show.
Arrayed on a table in the midst of the show were 72 smaller trophies and three larger trophies that would be awarded based on car class along with a mayor's choice, a best production and a best nonproduction award.
The Pecan Festival is the final show of the year for the club, Spence said. The club's April show takes place in an undeveloped Florence subdivision and the mid-year show happens at the Darlington Sweet Potato Festival.
The show has happened every year since the start of the Pecan Festival and has grown with the festival, Spence said.
It started out on Evans Street, then moved into one parking lot. Then another.
"We're running out of parking lots," Spence said.
Proceeds from the show will be donated to House of Hope, he said. The spring show proceeds went to fight cystic fibrosis and the Darlington show's proceeds went to the Darlington Area Humane Society.
