FLORENCE, S.C. — Octavia Williams-Blake said Wednesday that she will not seek a fourth term on the Florence City Council.
Williams-Blake serves as an at-large member of the council.
She gave two reasons for her decision.
"One, I think we've accomplished a lot in the 12 years that I've been there," Williams-Blake said. "I think I've accomplished everything that I've set out to do, which was improving the quality of life in the city."
One of the initiatives she led was Smoke-Free Florence.
"When I ran my daughter was 3 and she's 14 now," Williams-Blake said. "She'll be 15 next year when I'm finished."
Her daughter, she added, was a freshman now and would be going off to college in a few years. Williams-Blake said she wanted to spend more time her and her family before that happened.
"I think it's time," Williams-Blake said.
Williams-Blake was considered a potential running mate for Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith last year but elected not to pursue the position to spend more time with her family.
Smith eventually selected state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell. He lost the general election to Republican Henry McMaster.
Williams-Blake said she had no immediate plans to seek other political office.
Williams-Blake has served on the council since 2008. She also served a term as president of the state municipal association.
Williams-Blake joins Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela as current members of the council not seeking reelection in 2020.
Wukela announced his decision not to seek a fourth term at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon where he delivered the state of the city address.
Current Councilman George D. Jebaily announced his candidacy for mayor on Oct. 18.
Jebaily's term as a councilman runs from 2018 to 2022. If he were elected mayor, a special election to fill his at-large council seat would be called.
The city council is made up of seven members including the mayor. The mayor and three other council members are elected by the city at-large. The other three seats are elected by districts of the city numbered 1, 2, and 3.
The other at-large councilman is Glynn Willis. His term also expires in 2020.
The council members from districts are Teresa Myers Ervin (District 1), Pat Gibson-Hye Moore (District 2), and Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy Brand (District 3).
Their terms of office run from 2018 to 2022 along with Jebaily.
