Nurses have a vital role in caring for patients with COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nurses are an important part of the team of health care workers treating patients critically ill with COVID-19.
Shametra Swaringer is one of the nurses on the front line of critical care at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
Swaringer has been a nurse for 14 years and works in critical care, where she is a lead nurse on her floor.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for her to set an example for her team of nurses.
“These are different times for us in the way we manage the care of our patients,” Swaringer said.
“We have ‘rule out’ patients and those who have tested positive for COVID-19,” she said.
Swaringer said “rule out” means that patients who present with symptoms of the coronavirus are swabbed, placed in isolation and treated like they are positive until they are “ruled out” (test negative).
She said her team members are doing everything they can to put the safety of patients and employees first. This includes recently changing the hospital’s visiting policies.
"We have had visitation restrictions for a full week,” Swaringer said.
As of March 26, the hospital guidelines do not allow visitors.
A notice said:
“At this moment, we strongly believe this is the best solution to reducing the spread of COVID-19. We encourage patients and families to stay in communication with each other using mobile devices, such as cell phones, tablets or other technology. For the meantime this is the safest way to stop infections from spreading person to person.”
Swaringer said this new policy has been difficult for the staff and the patients and their families.
“We are very patient centered,” Swaringer said.
She said they are making every effort to keep patients and family connected.
“There is a lot of anxiety to this unknown,” Swaringer said. “Our team is pulling together and really becoming one.”
She said the team is supportive of patients and families and trying to eliminate their anxiety whenever they can.
“We are doing everything we can to keep families connected to their loved ones,” she said.
Swaringer said they are initiating contact, making phone calls to family members and not waiting for them to call.
“Any time we have a break, we are making calls,” she said.
Swaringer said her team members are using technology such as iPads and Skype, and they are downloading apps to help their patients connect with family.
She said they have an iPad on wheels that floats around the floor.
To protect themselves and their patients, Swaringer said, everyone is wearing their personal protective equipment (PPE), such as goggles, masks, gloves and gowns, depending on their specific isolation situation.
She said being consistent in all that they do is so important.
“We have a new routine,” Swaringer said. “We have to adjust and adapt. We have been educating for about a month, and so when we finally started getting these patients, it was not necessarily challenging. We have always had isolation patients. We just haven’t had this many at one time.”
Swaringer’s advice to the public is to practice social distancing and wash hands when possible, and if not, use hand sanitizer.
The best practice is to limit social gatherings; stay home, she said. Good hand washing and hand sanitizer are the No. 1 way to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“I have to say I am incredibly grateful to be a part of this team I work with in critical care,” Swaringer said, “Everyone has been so supportive. The team is what kept me here for 14 years, and it is the team I am most proud of today.”
