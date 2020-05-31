FLORENCE, S.C. − Morgan Hayes treated the first COVID-19 patient admitted to McLeod Regional Medical Center during the pandemic.
The medical intensive care unit where she is a nurse has been transformed into a COVID-19 unit.
“Typically we take care of anything that doesn’t have to do with trauma or heart or brain surgery. But right now we are only handling COVID-19 patients,” Hayes said.
Each nurse cares for two patients at the time.
For a while, the unit was completely full, but that has begun to slowly change, she said. Hayes said in a telephone interview on May 19 that her unit was not completely full for the first time in three weeks.
Hayes said initially they took care of patients who were suspected of having COVID-19 but hadn’t gotten back test results.
“It would take two or three days, and we would take care of them until the test came out,” she said.
Hayes said now they receive test results in two to three hours.
“I actually took care of the first positive case (at McLeod),” Hayes said.
Hayes worked with Dr. Marwan Elya, medical director of McLeod Intensivists, as caregiver of that patient. Hayes said Elya eliminated some of the team’s anxiety from the very beginning. She said it takes strong leaders during a pandemic.
“I worked the weekend,” Hayes said.
Hayes started the shift on Friday and decided to continue after the weekend and worked a five-day shift.
Hayes said it was a new experience for everyone.
“I had taken care of the patient and I knew what to expect,” Hayes said. “I was able to decrease the anxiety for those who came in.”
Hayes said she also felt like she couldn’t leave her first COVID-19 patient.
“I’ve been a nurse for seven years,” Hayes said.
She said that was the most intense weekend of her career, physically and emotionally. Hayes said she sees many patients with all types of diseases, and for the most part they know how to treat them, but this was different. The team didn’t know how to treat these patients.
“It was the first time I thought I was putting my health on the back burner,” Hayes said. “No one wants to step on our floor.”
She said taking care of COVID-19 patients has been a humbling experience.
“They are the most unpredictable patients,” Hayes said. “One minute they can be fine and next coughing and fighting for their life.”
Hayes said the first COVID-19 patient died.
“As crazy as it sounds, I have been proud of being in this unit taking care of patients,” Hayes said.
Hayes said it has been absolutely frightening. It has been the fear of the unknown.
“I have a 3-year-old at home,” Hayes said. “It was new and it is still new.”
Hayes said this coronavirus attacks the whole body. And there is the unknown, she said.
“Here I am in this unit, and I am worried I am going to take this home to her (child). That is my biggest fear,” Hayes said.
Hayes said this is her first time working in a pandemic, but she said she signed up for this regardless of what happens.
“At the end of the day, I am protecting myself,” Hayes said. “I am not going to run into a room without protective gear. I know I won’t be exposed.”
As part of the unit that has been taking care of COVID-19 patients from the start, Hayes said, she knows what to expect now.
“We are much more prepared and know what to expect,” Hayes said. “Team work on our unit has exceeded all our expectations.”
Hayes said she worked at McLeod three years after nursing school and left to work at a doctor’s office in Dillon where she lives. After deciding to go back to school to be a nurse practitioner, Hayes came back to McLeod because the hours suited her school schedule better. She is a student at Francis Marion University nursing school and will graduate in December.
“I plan to go back the doctor’s office in Dillon,” she said.
Hayes said she has enjoyed working in the medical intensive care unit. The work she is doing with COVID-19 patients has been eye-opening and rewarding, Hayes said.
From a nursing standpoint, Hayes said, she has learned not to take the little things for granted. She said once in the room of a COVID-19 patient, you just can’t get up and leave the room. Hayes said it makes you more organized, knowing you have to be prepared with everything or rely on someone else to assist. Hayes said she has learned the value of teamwork in a way she never had before. She said it takes the pharmacist, the respiratory therapist, nurses, doctors and others all working as a team to give these patients a fighting chance.
“I am 100 percent a better nurse for having gone through this,” Hayes said. “I knew how to take care of patients, but I didn’t know how to take care of a patient with COVID-19. Now I do.”
Hayes said she and others have worked to keep family members waiting at home informed of the COVID-19 patient’s well-being.
She said the nurses have an iPad tablet up on the unit that they carry on the floor in a bag so the patients and their family members can hear each other and communicate.
“We will set up a visit with the family,” Hayes said. “I had a patient that I called stubborn, but when I got her in touch with her daughter, she started responding.”
Hayes said it is sometimes important for the patient to just hear a familiar voice.
Hayes said it is difficult for families to see how it is with a patient and how sick they really are when they can’t come to the hospital to visit.
“We know it is hard on the families waiting at home on a phone call,” Hayes said.
Being able to communicate, even from a distance, gives them a sense of peace and comfort, she said.
Hayes said she wants to thank the community for its support during this difficult time for hospital workers caring for COVID-19 patients.
“It means a lot to us,” Hayes said.
Hayes said even though they are just doing their job it means a lot to be appreciated and thanked.
