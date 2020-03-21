COLUMBIA, S.C. -- There are now 173 reported cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, up from 125 Friday.
In the Pee Dee Darlington is now reporting two cases while Florence, Dillon and Marlboro counties are reporting one case each.
Kershaw County continues to have the greatest number of reported cases at 43 followed by Richland County at 27 and Greenville County with 17.
Closer to the Pee Dee, Horry County is reporting nine cases.
