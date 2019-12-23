FLORENCE, S.C. – More homes have been sold across the Pee Dee in 2019 than the previous year.
The South Carolina Association of Realtors released data on Monday indicating that 2,274 residential homes, condos and villas in the Pee Dee had been sold in 2019, an increase of 6.1% from 2018 when 2,144 homes, condos and villas were sold.
The association defines the Pee Dee as Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marlboro, Marion and Williamsburg counties.
The median price of the homes sold increased by 0.7% from $139,000 in 2018 to $140,000 in 2019.
There were no increases or decreases in the average days on the market.
In the most recent quarter, the third, home sales were up by 7.4% from 2018 to 2019. In 2018, 623 were sold, and 674 were sold in 2019.
The median price increased by 2.4% from 2018 to 2019. In 2018, the median price was $145,500 and the price was $149,000 in 2019.
There were no increases or decreases in the average number of days on the market.
However, in November, 6% less homes were sold in 2019 compared to 2018. In 2019, 189 homes were sold in November. In 2018, 201 homes were sold.
The median price also decreased by 10% from $155,500 in 2018 to $140,000 in 2019.
The number of days on the market until sale decreased from 136 in 2018 to 106 in 2019.
Statewide, new listings have increased by 3.2% from November 2018 to November 2019 and 4.1% from 2018 to 2019 year to date.
Pending sales decreased by 4.4% from November 2018 to November 2019. However, year to date, pending sales are up by 4.6%.
For the 12-month period from December 2018 to November 2019, pending sales are up by 3.9%. The price range with the largest gain in sales was the $200,001 to $300,000 range, which increased by 12.9%.
Closed sales were also down month over month. The decrease was 1.5% from November 2018 to November 2019. However, closed sales are up by 3.1% for the year to date compared to 2018.
Average days on the market until sale decreased month over month and for the year to date. The decreases are 5.7% and 2.3%.
For the 12-month period from December 2018 to November 2019, the price range that tended to sell the quickest was the $100,001 to $150,000 range at 72 days. The price range that sold the slowest was the $300,001 and above at 103 days.
Average home price increased by 7.5% month over month and 7% year to date. Percentage of list price received also increased slightly month over month (0.4%) and year to date (0.1%).
For the 12-month period from December 2018 to November 2019, the median sales price was up 6.5%. The area with the largest price gain was condos, which saw an increase of 6.6%.
The housing affordability index decreased by 6.8% month over month and 5.95% year to date.
The inventory of homes for sale is down by 1% month over month and the months supply is down 4.9%.
For the 12-month period from December 2018 to November 2019, inventory levels are down by 1%.
Condos saw the least lost inventory at 0.4% lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.