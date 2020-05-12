COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five more Pee Dee residents have died as a result of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and 13 residents were among the 147 new cases announced Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Eight of the nine deaths recorded Tuesday occurred in elderly individuals in Darlington (2), Florence (1), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Aiken County (1).
The number of new cases by county are Aiken (4), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (8), Clarendon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (2), Greenville (33), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (4), Lee (3), Lexington (2), Marion (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (3), Richland (23), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (4), York (15).
Within the Pee Dee, Florence now has 455 confirmed cases of the virus and has recorded 24 deaths of residents infected with it. Darlington County has 179 cases and five deaths, Williamsburg County has 147 cases and nine deaths, Dillon County has 102 cases, Chesterfield County 80 cases and one death, Marlboro County 59 cases and one death and Marion County 50 cases and three deaths.
Williamsburg County now has the third-highest in the state per-capita infection rate of COVID-19 followed by Dillon County with the seventh-highest rate and Florence County with the eighth-highest rate.
Clarendon County has the highest per-capita infection rate in South Carolina followed in second place by Lee County.
Residential health care facilities within the Pee Dee that have reported instances of the virus are:
- Bethea Baptist Health Care Center has reported two cases among residents and one case involving the staff.
- Carlyle Senior Care of Florence has reported 61 cases among residents, a dozen among staff and four residents who have died as a result of the virus.
- Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree has reported 39 cases among residents, 17 cases among staff and the deaths of five residents.
- Carriage House Senior Living of Florence has reported one case among its residents and one death of a resident.
- Commander Nursing Home of Florence has reported four cases among staff.
- DDSN of Florence has reported 17 cases among residents, 25 cases among staff and the death of one resident.
- Dr. Ronald E. McNair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake City has reported one case among the staff.
- Dundee Manor in Bennettsville has reported one case among the staff.
- Gene's Residential Center Facility No. 2 in Florence has reported one case among the residents.
- Morrell Nursing Center in Hartsville has reported one case among the staff.
- Southland Health Care Center in Florence has reported one case among the staff.
- Williamsburg Residential Care Facility in Kingstree has reported one case among the staff.
South Carolinians are encouraged to continue to practice daily prevention methods for protecting against spread of the disease. This includes staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside the household. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing.
- Wearing a mask while out in public.
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items.
- Regularly washing your hands.
- Monitoring for symptoms.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
