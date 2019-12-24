FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence home that burned Oct. 23 burned again Tuesday afternoon.
Florence firefighters responded about 12:45 to 1130 Lewis Lane and arrived to find the burned-out remains of the home again burning.
Two engine companies and a ladder company were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the unoccupied building.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
The October fire was determined to be electrical, according to a release issued at the time.
There were no utilities on to the building and temperatures Tuesday afternoon approached 70 degrees in Florence.
Battalion Chief Monte Tedder said investigation into the second incident will be turned over to the Florence Police Department.
