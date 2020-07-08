DILLON, S.C. -- A North Carolina man has been charged with two counts of felony DUI following a Tuesday evening crash that killed one person.
The 7:18 p.m. crash happened on Radford Boulevard at Commerce Drive and involved three vehicles, according to a release from the Dillon Police Department.
Carol Isgett of Dillon died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, according to the release.
Eric L. Lambert of Rowland, N.C., was charged with two counts of felony DUI and is being held at the Dillon County detention center without bond.
