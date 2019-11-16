FLORENCE, S.C. – A fire left burning in the fireplace unattended is believed to have started a fire that damaged a Florence house on Saturday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
At 4:14 p.m., the Florence Fire Department and Florence Police Department responded to a structure fire at 1409 Hunter St. in the Parkwood area of southeast Florence.
Florence Fire Department firefighters arrived on scene to confirm smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Several hose lines were deployed that allowed firefighters to control the fire in approximately 15 minutes after arriving on the scene.
Florence firefighters remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots and do salvage and overhaul.
The Florence Fire Department responded with three engine companies, a ladder company and a command officer.
The Florence Fire Department reminds everyone to ensure heating sources are away from combustibles and that homes have working smoke alarms. It also encourages everyone to change the batteries in their smoke alarms twice a year on the days when daylight savings time comes and goes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.