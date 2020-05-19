FLORENCE, S.C. — The loosening of absentee balloting restrictions hasn't resulted in an increase in the number of Florence County residents looking to cast a ballot in the June 9 primaries.
David Alford, executive director of the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission, said Tuesday afternoon that his office hadn't seen an increase in the number of people looking to vote in the Democratic and Republican primaries but added that many of those requesting to cast an absentee ballot were requesting to vote by mail instead of in person.
"It's going fine," Alford said by phone. "We're sending out a great deal of mailed ballots. People are being cautious and doing it by mail instead of in person."
Alford added that Monday was one of the larger in-person voting days with around 100 people casting ballots.
The South Carolina General Assembly approved and Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bipartisan bill last week expanding the qualifications allowing a person to cast an absentee ballot in the primaries to include people who reside in an area declared to be in a state of emergency. McMaster declared a new state of emergency for the whole state on April 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the expansion, those allowed to cast an absentee ballot included voters who are members of the armed forces, American Red Cross, United Service Organization or employed by the government and working outside their county of residence on election day or those who are a spouse or a dependent of such a person that resides overseas. Absentee voting is also permitted for voters who are physically disabled, who are students or spouses or dependents of students who are attending school out of their county of residence. It is also permitted for voters who cannot vote because of employment on election day, or those who plan to be on vacation on election day, or those who are in the hospital within a four-day period before election day or had a death or funeral in the family within three days of the election, or those who care for sick or disabled people. It also is permitted for voters who are working the election and those who are serving as jurors.
The bill also approved the early counting of absentee ballots that were mailed in to elections commissions before election day.
Alford added that these temporary provisions will allow the elections commission to process ballots quicker on election day.
Alford said he was not expecting a particularly large turnout for the June 9 primaries. He referenced the 2016 primaries in which 15,670 ballots were cast as a guide for the number of voters projected to cast ballots in the primaries. The number of ballots is equal to 18.49% of the 84,731 registered voters in the county in 2016.
Using the same percentage of voters but multiplying by the 88,635 voters registered as of May 19 indicates that the number of voters in the 2020 primaries would be around 16,400 people.
Alford said he hoped the temporary restrictions could continue past their scheduled expiration on July 1 as the expected number of voters will be significantly higher for the Nov. 3 general election.
In 2016, the last presidential election — voter turnouts are usually higher in Presidential election years — 64.79% of the registered voters in the county cast a ballot in the general election. Using the latest data available for registered voters in the county, this would indicate that around 57,400 people would cast ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
Alford said that for the first week most of the people requesting ballots had been requesting Democratic primary ballots, but now the split is about 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.
"We've seen a huge uptick in the number of Republican ballots requested in the last week or so," Alford said.
South Carolina allows eligible voters to cast absentee ballots in two ways: in person or via mail.
To cast an absentee ballot in person, visit the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission at 219 Third Loop Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. before 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8. Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.
To cast an absentee ballot by mail, a person must first obtain an application via the state election commission's website, SCVotes.org, or call, fax, mail, or email the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
On SCvotes.org, the application form can be found by clicking "Get My Absentee Application" in the center left of the page. Then, clicking "Get the application" in the center of the page. Next, a person must fill out the voter registration information including name, date of birth, Social Security number, and county of registration. The next screen displayed is precinct information along with an address box if a person wants the application form mailed to a location other than the address the person is registered to vote at. Once that information is filled out, a person clicks continue at the bottom of the screen to get the application form.
Alford added that even if a person fills out an application form on the website, the person must still print and physically sign the application.
The phone number of the Florence elections commission is 843-665-3094. The fax number is 843-292-1613. The address of the Florence elections commission is 219 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505. The email is Vote.Florence@elections.sc.gov.
The application to cast an absentee ballot must be in the possession of the Florence elections commission by no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
The absentee voter may return the application by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery.
After filling out the application, the person voting absentee receives a ballot via mail.
That ballot must be filled out and sent by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery to the Florence elections commission by 7 p.m. on June 9.
