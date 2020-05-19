Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 11:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 4.18 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 13.3 FEET BY FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 13.5 FEET...FLOODWATERS BEGIN TO AFFECT ONE MOBILE HOME ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE AND CONTINUE TO RISE IN YARDS. &&