FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County has not further changed its operations after a modified "stay-at-home" order was issued Monday by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
A statement on the county's website indicates that the county employees will continue to work the same shifts they have been working for the past several weeks after the county modified its operational endeavors on March 19.
Two areas will remain open to the public.
All staffed convenience centers will remain open under normal operation hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Register of Deeds Office in the complex will continue to allow limited attendance, which will be by appointment only. Paralegals will be allowed in the Record Room by appointment only and limited to three people at a time, for approximately four hours per appointment. To make an appointment, call 843-665-3031.
Those receiving appointments must remain at their assigned work station during their appointed time. Documents can be left in the dropbox at the back complex entrance with security in a marked envelope with clear directions for where and to whom it should be directed.
Items dropped off without a paralegal’s name on them will be recorded upon receipt. Filings can be mailed to 180 N. Irby Street, MSC-E, Florence, SC 29501.
The Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Office maintained open access to the public until filing for partisan elections ended on March 30. Since that point, the office's operations have been modified as such: two rotating staff members will be available to cover office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be locked, but through signage, staff members will maintain an open-for-business status.
The majority of business with the voter registration office can be accomplished online until the end of April, according to Executive Director David Alford.
McMaster issued the order Monday afternoon. It went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The order contains exceptions for going to work, visiting family, obtaining essential goods or services, exercising and walking as a family.
