FLORENCE, S.C. — A new bottling plant is coming to Florence.
Niagara Bottling, a family-owned bottling company that produces Niagara bottled water, plans to establish a manufacturing facility in the county that will result in an investment of approximately $70 million and the creation of 47-70 new full-time jobs.
The Florence County Council approved an amended version of Ordinance NO. 16-2019/20 on third and final reading Thursday morning. The amendment changes the name from Project 4000-3, the name given to the project in the ordinance, to Niagara Bottling LLC and Slow and Low Property LLC.
Council Chairman Willard Dorriety said he was proud to see the project coming to Florence.
"Florence County is proud to announce Project 4000-3 — Niagara Bottling LLC and Slow and Low Property LLC," Dorriety said in a prepared statement. "Creating job opportunities for the citizens of our county is an accomplishment that we can all feel a sense of pride about. This success is the result of collaboration among several organizations in our area that work together for the good of the entire county."
He also thanked Florence County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Joe King and his staff for their efforts in securing the investment in Florence County. Dorriety added that he looked forward to more economic development successes in the future.
The ordinance describes a three-step formula to determine the company’s tax liability. That formula involves determining the value of the property, using an assessment ratio of 6% and millage rate of 347.1 mills for the length of the agreement.
Florence County also agrees that all qualifying capital expenses of the company during the 30-year agreement will result in infrastructure credits of 90% in the first three years of the agreement, credits of 50% in the fourth through ninth years, and 25% for the remainder of the agreement.
Ordinance No. 17-2019/20 amends a joint county industrial park agreement between Florence County and Marion County to include a Florence County property related to the companies.
The council also approved resolutions recognizing the Timmonsville 12 and under football all-star team for going undefeated and winning a championship, authorizing the abandonment and closing of Millborough Lane near Coward, adopting a hazard-mitigation plan (this is required by FEMA), amending county policy manual regarding the vehicle collision review board and authorizing the abandonment and closing of Truluck and Silver Wood Lanes near Lake City. One person spoke in opposition to the resolution, but Councilman Jason Springs said the resolution was being made at the request of the owner.
Also approved were third readings of ordinances amending the county zoning ordinance and providing for the issuance and sale of up $22 million in bonds to be used for economic development.
The council also approved the second readings of ordinances amending the county’s joint industrial park agreement with Marion County to include the properties of Projects Chipper and Taylor and approving the use of capital project II sales tax savings to repave four roads and establish a traffic calming device in the city of Florence.
The council also approved the appointment of Library Director Alan Smith, to approve Jerry M. Keith Jr. and the Rev. Jeff Harris to serve on the Complete Count Committee and to approve the recommendation of the Pee Dee Mental Health Center board to nominate William Hazelwood to its board of directors.
The Junior Leadership Florence class and the Clemson extension 4H program also were recognized by the council at the meeting.
Councilman Kent C. Caudle did not attend Thursday's meeting due to an illness in the family. He did, however, vote via proxy several times during the meeting.
Dorriety also encouraged those who have not to visit the new Lake City park and the Lynches River County Park.
Also the council approved:
>> The disposal of a van via GovDeals with the proceeds of the sale going to the upfit of a truck donated by the Windy Hill Volunteer Fire Department for use as a county hazmat truck.
>> The declaration of several other pieces of equipment as surplus and authorize their sale via GovDeals.
>> The awarding of a bid to Lee's Fire Apparatus of Scranton to test and maintain various firefighting apparatus in the county.
>> The declaration of handgun as surplus so it can be donated to a recently retired employee of the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
>> The funding of up to $21,000 ($60,000 per manager) for additional poll manager training on the new voting machines to be used in the South Carolina Democratic primary.
>> The expenditure of up to $30,000 from all Council Districts Infrastructure funding ($3,333 from each) allocations to assist the city of Florence with repairs to an outfall pipe near the Windsor Forest subdivision.
>> The sale of a truck to the town of Scranton and authorize the use of Council District 1 infrastructure funding allocation in the amount of $5,000 to assist with the purchase.
>> The expenditure of up to $15,000 from Council District 3 infrastructure funding allocation for assist the Florence Family YMCA with the purchase and installation of inclusive playground equipment at Friendship Park.
>> The expenditure of up to $12,000 from Council District 2 infrastructure funding allocation to move playground equipment to the new Johnsonville Athletic Complex.
>> The expenditure of up to $650 from Council District 1 infrastructure funding allocation for two additional cameras at the new Lake City park.
>> The expenditure of up to $32,000 from all Council Districts 3 infrastructure funding allocation (3,556 from each) to replace the roof on the Community Building at the Lynches River County Park.
>> The expenditure of up to $2,250 from Council District 2 infrastructure funding allocation for repairs and improvements to the buildings at Prospect Ball Field.
>> The expenditure of up to $9,900 from Council District 1 Road System Maintenance Fee Funds for roadstone to be placed on North Green Road.
>> The expenditure of up to $49,000 from Council District 3 Road System Maintenance Fee Funds for rocking on West Legg Circle.
>> The expenditure of up to $1,750 from Council District 5 Road System Maintenance Fee Funds for roadstone to be placed on Park Road near Coward.
