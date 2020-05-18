FLORENCE, S.C. – Graduation will be a homecoming, reunion and commencement ceremony all-in-one for Wilson High School as they welcome Tiger alum, NFL linebacker Lawrence Timmons as their featured speaker.
Timmons was born in Florence and graduated from Wilson, where he played football. In 2003, Timmons received the WPDE Zoneman Trophy, which is given to the standout football player from all Grand Strand and Pee Dee high schools. In 2013, The State Newspaper included Timmons on their list of the 150 greatest South Carolina high school football players of all-time.
He played college football at Florida State before he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the NFL draft in 2007.
Wilson Principal Eric Robinson said that he was looking forward to having Timmons speak to his graduates.
“Lawrence is very approachable,” Robinson said. “He is a pleasure; a really good guy overall. We are excited about having him come back to speak to our kids and show our kids that you can be successful wherever you come from. I want them to be able to see that you can come from Florence, you can come from Wilson High School, and you can go on to do big things. At the same time, you can still remember where you came from.”
Timmons’ parents still live in Florence and he has been back on more than one occasion since he graduated to help the next generation of football players hone their skills.
“He is a great guy,” Robinson said. “He has done football camps for local kids in the past and he is always available to talk to and mentor my players. He is always all about the kids.”
Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said that he was very interested to hear Timmons’ speech at graduation.
“Lawrence Timmons is a great example to show our students that it really doesn’t matter where you come from, you can have big dreams,” O’Malley said. “He has been a supporter of Wilson High School for many years and we are happy to welcome him as the graduation speaker this year. I think his speech will be an encouragement and a great send off for the Wilson High School Class of 2020.”
Timmons said he was very happy to be able to address the Wilson Class of 2020 during their graduation celebration.
“I'm very excited to be speaking to the Class of 2020 at my alma mater- Wilson High School,” Timmons said. “My message to the Class of 2020: You Can and You Will.”
Wilson will hold their graduation ceremony on May 27 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place in the East Parking Lot of the Florence Center, 3300 West Radio Drive.
