HARTSVILLE, S.C. — New York by the Slice in Hartsville owner Gracie Hill couldn’t stand idly by waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to pass.
She wanted to do something to help others and came up with the idea of delivering free meals to seniors and those with underlying health issues.
While still open for to-go orders Monday through Saturday at her restaurant on West Carolina Avenue in Hartsville, Hill said she found herself with a full staff and half the work.
On March 19, she sent out a message on Facebook:
“… The last seven years you all have been amazing and supportive of us. Most of you have become more like family in the past years. I hope that everyone is safe and taking the necessary precautions to keep their self and loved ones safe and healthy. We would like to organize a meals-on-wheels program. …”
Hill went on to say that she reached out to local churches to try to organize a list of people who might have a need for this service.
“I feel that we can easily deliver 50 meals a day to start and see if we can increase that in the days to come,” Hill wrote on her Facebook page.
Within two hours of posting, Hill said the interest was so great that she decided to tackle 100 deliveries. Each person will receive a meal three times a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday or Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The meals are being offered free to those in need.
Hill said she started a waiting list, but after making her first deliveries on March 23, she decided she could add those to one of her routes. She has two routes going each day and has delivered as far as Darlington. Hill said it two people approximately two hours each to finish their routes. They deliver between 3 and 5 p.m.
Hill said meals on Monday included lasagna and salad for half and spaghetti and meatballs and salad for the other half. Each received several pieces of fruit. Children were given pizza.
Hill said the meals will vary each day. She also includes some hard-to-find items such as paper towels and toilet paper if needed.
Hill said she was nervous about starting the free meals on wheels program.
“I’ve never done anything like this,” she said. ”We are tying it for three weeks, up to Easter.”
After that she will re-evaluate and decide if she can or needs to go forward.
Hill said she is overwhelmed at the outpouring of people who wanted to donate to her efforts. She said she is not taking donations at this time but asking people to pay it forward in the weeks to come.
“If it’s paying for a stranger’s groceries at the store or leaving hard-to-find household items at the door of a neighbor’s who is having a difficult time getting about,” she said, pay it forward.
Hill said restaurant servers who rely on tips for their wages are being especially hard hit by the closures of in-house seating. Hill said she is sure they would appreciate help.
“This is an unimaginable time for us all,” Hill said.
She said the community will get through this and be stronger for it.
Hill said her father started in the pizza business in the early ’80s. She has followed in his footsteps.
“I grew up in this business since birth all over the country,” Hill said.
Her parents, Tony and Karen Buffolino, started in New York, then Pennsylvania.
“We ended up in Myrtle beach in 1990,” Hill said.
She said her parents are retired.
“But my 70-year-old dad won’t stop coming into work. My father is from Italy. We still have family there.”
While she can’t help them, Hill said she can help those in her own community. She invites other restaurant owners to join her.
She said there are many people who must limit their contact. Hill said some ladies were on their porches waiting and waving when she made her deliveries. She said they are happy someone is thinking about them and doing something.
“It has been a blessing for us that we can do something positive,” Hill said. “When this idea started, not knowing what we were doing at all, it was overwhelming. My staff still didn’t see the whole picture.
“Once we started this and they were hands on doing the work, they started to let go of the worries they had last week. Most of them support a family with this income and were unsure how the next few weeks were going to go for them. They come into work smiling again, laughing. They want to come in when they are not scheduled just to help.
“This turned into something we needed as well as our community. It has lifted everyone’s spirit and gives us all a purpose every day.”
