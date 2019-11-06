FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission Executive Director David Alford said he was totally pleased with the performance of the new voting machines during Tuesday's elections.
Alford said the machines performed well in their initial election.
"Everything went fine," Alford said. "We're doing audits now, and everything looks fine. I'm totally pleased."
Marci Andino, executive director of the State Election Commission, also gave a positive report.
“Election officials across the state have worked tirelessly over the past four months implementing the new system, attending training and making preparations,” Andino said. “Yesterday’s successful election is a testament to their hard work. This was a tremendous opportunity for both voters and election officials to make sure we’re ready for the first statewide elections on the new system in 2020.”
The 180 local and municipal elections in 40 counties held on Tuesday were the first widespread use of the new voting system.
Earlier this year, the state of South Carolina announced the award of a contract for a new statewide voting system. The new paper-based system replaced the state’s aging paperless system that had been in place since 2004. The new voting system provides voters with the familiarity of a touchscreen combined with the security of a paper ballot.
The new voting system was first used in local elections in October in Aiken and York counties. '
The system will be used statewide for the first time for the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on Feb. 29, 2020.
For more information on the new voting system, visit scVOTES.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.