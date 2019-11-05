JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Two Florence County municipalities will have new mayors.
Councilman Johnny Hanna defeated Warren Newcomb to become Johnsonville’s next mayor.
Pamplico Mayor Gene R. Gainey was defeated by town councilman David M. Munn.
Johnsonville Mayor Steve Dukes elected not to seek another term of office after serving as a councilman and mayor for a combined 38 years. His wife, Mona, also elected not to seek another term of office as a councilwoman.
Hannah received 70.38%, or 202 votes, of 287 votes. Newcomb received 29.2, or 84 votes.
Incumbent Gary N. Arthurs, who received 206 votes, will be joined on the Johnsonville City Council by Frankie Poston, who received 211 votes, and Dennis E. Bailey, who received 175 votes.
Barbara Black received 156 votes.
In Pamplico, Munn received 60.4%, or 148 votes, of 245 total. Gainey received 39.18%, or 96 votes. There was also one write-in vote.
Munn will be joined on the council by incumbents Pamela M. Turner (192 votes), Van Coleman (175) and Bruce Bennett (156), who defeated challengers Stella Miller (98) and Gary R Hanna (54).
There were also three write-in votes.
In Darlington, Mayor Gloria Hines was defeated by Curtis Boyd in her reelection bid. Boyd received 1,134 votes while Hines received 621 votes. Carolyn Bruce received 19 votes in the race.
Incumbent Rick Sanders was defeated by challenger Josh Timmons in a bid for Seat 5 (at-large) on the Florence County School District Five school board.
Timmons received 62.89%, or 366 votes. Sanders received 36.94%, or 215 votes.
There was also one write-in vote.
In uncontested races:
Jennifer Kennedy and Leigh Ann Scurry were unopposed for two seats on the Olanta Town Council.
Mayor Terry Knotts and Councilmen Thomas Knotts and Glenn Matthews were unopposed for three seats on the Scranton Town Council.
Three people — incumbent William James Jr., Brenda T. McKithen and Richard Butch Hodges — were unopposed for three at-large seats on the Timmonsville Town Council.
Darrell J. McFadden was elected to an at-large seat on the Florence County School District Four (Timmonsville) board. The other two seats will be filled by write-ins Misty Hopkins (12 votes) and Derrick Echols (10 votes) if they accept the positions.
Faith L. Truesdale was elected unopposed to the Florence County School District Five (Johnsonville) board, Seat 2.
