FLORENCE, S.C. — The John de la Howe School for Agriculture in McCormick will be the first residential high school for agriculture of its kind when the doors open Aug. 17.
George L. Thompson, principal, and Kinsley Miller, executive secretary, of the new school attended the S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo at the Florence Center to share information about the school and its mission.
“We are a public school,” Thompson said.
The students will study basic courses as in any other public school but will get to take courses they enjoy dealing with agriculture, he said. The students will have the opportunity to enter one of four tracks — environmental and natural resources, management, horticulture or plant and animal systems — preparing them for a career in agriculture or agribusiness.
The school already has applicants, said Thompson. He said the school will be limited to 80 students this first year in grades 10-12.
Boys and girls will be admitted.
“Our school, the first statewide program of its kind in the nation, will allow students to receive hands-on training in the fields of agriculture, agribusiness, food science and more, all aimed at assessing the needs of modern farms,” states the school brochure.
The school sits on 1,210 acres of forest and farmland. It is a working farm that supports the school's mission.
The school's predecessor was established in 1797, Miller said, by Dr. John de la Howe, a French physician who immigrated to South Carolina in 1760.
The school later became an agency of the State of South Carolina and for many years was known as the “state’s orphanage,” Miller said. In the 1980s, she said, the school’s mission changed to offer a place for troubled students.
Miller said a feasibility study was done in 2017 to develop a residential school for agriculture.
Thompson said the school is still taking applications for students and is hiring teachers. He said the faculty will include 10 teachers the first year.
They said their hopes are for this to become the third S.C. Governor’s School, joining the one for the arts in Greenville and the one for science and mathematics in Hartsville.
For more information, visit www.delahowe.sc.gov or call 864-391-2131. The school is at 192 Gettys Road in McCormick.
