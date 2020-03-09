FLORENCE, S.C. – All Saints’ Episcopal Day School will receive a new head of schools and associate head of schools for the 2020-21 school year.
Evan Powell, the newly hired head of schools, and Ashley Stokes, the newly hired associate head of schools, will start their first day July 1.
Powell, a Johnsonville native, is returning to the Pee Dee after serving as the activities director for the South Carolina Independent School Association.
“It was just an opportunity to come home and to be closer to family, and then also, of course, All Saints’ is an outstanding school,” Powell said. “So, it was a win-win. That’s the main reason: coming home and just an excellent opportunity to come back and work here.”
Powell has also served as a headmaster at Orangeburg Preparatory School and Williamsburg Academy.
Upon arriving at the school, Powell said his vision is to see continued excellence and growth in all facets at the school.
“We’re just going to continue on the path of excellence that they already have had, and then we will look when we get here to assess areas and see where we can extend that growth,” Powell said.
Stokes, a Sumter native, also wanted to move closer home.
Stokes worked as the head of lower schools at the Spartanburg Day School for the past six years. She also graduated from Laurence Manning Academy.
Stokes said she was looking for a close-knit community, a place that was defined by academic excellence and a place that knew children.
“When I walked through these halls during my interviews, what I noticed about this place was that the teachers were just so involved in teaching, they were able to teach and not sort of be muffled by the red tape of state demands, and they’re just going above and beyond to meet individual student needs,” Stokes said. “And what I’ve noticed is that children were really cared for and loved, and children are loved in this place, and I was really excited to be a part of that.”
As the two come into the school in July, they will work with faculty and board members to implement a strategic plan that will outline the big initiatives, such as enrollment and getting the school’s message out to the community.
The two will come to the school following Headmaster Joan Pennstrom’s retirement. Pennstrom served as headmaster for the past 25 years.
