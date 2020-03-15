FLORENCE, S.C. — A new convenience store could be coming to the intersection of Pamplico Highway and South Church Street.
The Florence Planning Commission voted to recommend a requested zoning as a commercial district, pending annexation by the Florence City Council, of a property north of the intersection.
The property is unzoned in the county and, if annexed by the city, would be combined with the parcel immediately south to create a single parcel for development into an On-the-Go convenience store and gas station.
The parcel immediately to the south was annexed and zoned by the city council.
Florence County property tax records indicate that John DeBerry is an owner of both of properties. He is listed as an owner of the property immediately south of the property being zoned along with Hugh L. Willcox Jr.
An On-the-Go convenience store opened near the intersection of Alligator Road and Knollwood Roads during 2019.
Final annexation and zoning of the South Church Street properties will have two readings before the Florence City Council at two future meetings, possibly April and May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.