HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The historic Hartsville Passenger Depot may soon be rehabilitated into a bar, restaurant and events venue.
The Hartsville City Council unanimously approved the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 4382, which approves the certification and designation of the train depot at 114 S. Fourth St. as a Bailey Bill property.
The Bailey bill was enacted by the South Carolina General Assembly in 1992. It allows local governments the ability to offer a property tax abatement for up to 20 years to encourage the rehabilitation of historic properties.
Hartsville City Manger Natalie Zeigler confirmed Tuesday evening that the property would rehabilitated into a bar, restaurant and events venue.
Darlington County property tax records indicated the property is owned by Retrofit Sip-n-Seat LLC. The company is a catering and venue operation located on Mantissa Row in Hartsville.
The depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.
It served as the office of A.L.M. Wiggins, chairman of the board of Atlantic Coast Line Railroads from 1948 until his death in 1980.
The depot remained in service until 1940 when the rail line discontinued service to Hartsville. The Hartsville Passenger Depot was built by the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad in 1908.
The Atlantic Coast Line Railroad was the combination of several railroads that merged in the late 1800s to serve those wishing to visit the coast, to ship things from the coast inland, or for those in the northeast to visit Florida.
In other action, the council:
Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance leasing a portion of an alleyway at 120 S. Fourth St. for $1 per year.
Approved the first readings of ordinances renewing a lease for a property owned by Spondulits LLC that is adjacent to City Hall to serve as the visitors center at a cost of $1,450 per month from April 2020 to June 30, 2023, an ordinance renewing a lease agreement with the Darlington County Humane Society for property owned by the city and used as a thrift store by the society for $500 per month for the next year, and annexing property owned by the city at 1330 South Marquis Highway.
Approved resolutions certifying two units at 710 S. Fifth St. as abandoned building sites, certifying an engineering firm for a hazard mitigation study, and to request the annexation of property owned by the city of Hartsville at 1330 S. Fifth St.
Approved proclamations for Girl Scout Week and Social Emotional Learning Day.
Heard from Pressly Coker about the Coker Farms National Historic Landmark and an ongoing issue regarding litter from nearby businesses and Darlington County Councilman J. Lewis Brown about continuing to work together.
