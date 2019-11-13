FLORENCE, S.C. — A new art studio is coming to downtown Florence.
Debra Brunson asked for and received a certificate of appropriateness from the city of Florence's Design Review Board to make changes to the exterior of the building at 169 N. Dargan St.
The board voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to approve the certificate.
The changes include changing the yellow fabric awning into a metal awning similar to the building next door, rearranging the glass panels in the front of the building to connect two separated doors, and painting the back of the building in an off-white/beige color.
The changes will be made to convert the former location of Nubian Brothers barbershop into an art studio to be called A Story of Art.
Antwan Wells, owner of the barbershop, said it was moving to another location which is to be determined. Wells is also on the design review board.
County property tax records indicate that the building was purchased by Brunson and Ernest J. Brown from Wells on July 18.
Brunson said she wasn't sure when the new studio would open but she was hopeful it would be during the first quarter — January, February, or March — of 2020.
The new studio would host classes including some on painting, sculpting, and ceramics.
Brunson said the new studio would be similar to Addie's Baby Paint and Sip Studio but would be "kid-friendly."
"It's a good location," Brunson said. She added that the studio would "just fit" the atmosphere on North Dargan Street.
