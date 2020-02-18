LAKE CITY, S.C. — The Northeastern Strategic Alliance pursued 90 leads that could have resulted in investments of $4.9 billion and the addition of 16,021 jobs in 2019.
J. Yancey McGill, executive committee chairman of the Northeastern Strategic Alliance, provided an overview of the report at the annual meeting Tuesday in Lake City.
According to the 2019 Northeastern Strategic Alliance annual report, 71%, around 64, leads came from the alliance or its county allies.
One of the alliances of counties serving the Palmetto State, as its name implies, the alliance serves Florence, Darlington, Marion, Williamsburg, Marlboro, Dillon, Chesterfield, Horry and Georgetown counties.
The remaining 29%, or 26, leads came from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
Those leads were from the food and beverage (16), general manufacturing (10), distribution/logistics (10), other (10), wood products (9), automotive (8), chemical plastic (7), machinery manufacturing (7), metal products (4), aviation (3), alternative energy (3), and textile (3) industries.
The alliance also noted 61 lead-related, consultant, or company visits to the region.
There were 23 announcements of business growth or investment in 2019, including 12 expansions of existing businesses and 11 new business announcements.
The expansions included a $50 million investment from McCall Farms expected to create 140 new jobs, a $75 million investment from Nucor, a $25 million investment from Perdue Farms expected to create 100 new jobs, a $20 million investment from Arauco-Flakeboard, a $12.5 million investment from SOPAKCO expected to create 25 new jobs, a $10.8 million investment by Mohawk, and a $4.142 million investment by Wellman Advanced Materials expected to create 22 new jobs.
The new businesses included a $1.8 million investment by Maxwood Furniture Inc. expected to create 21 new jobs, a $10.5 million investment by Probitas expected to create 24 new jobs, a $22.5 million investment by Spectrum Quartz expected to create 150 new jobs, a $6.3 million investment by Mobile Fleet expected to create 64 new jobs, a $141 million investment by Southern Current, a $35 million investment by Buc-EEs expected to create 170 new jobs, an $8.75 million investment by Narenco, and a $6.9 million investment by Tie & Timber Technology LLC expected to create 51 new jobs.
The alliance also participated in 21 business-development events in 2019.
These included 12 mission trips to Minneapolis in February, Washington, D.C. and Montreal in March, Detroit and Chicago in May, Boston in July, Chicago again in September, New Jersey/Connecticut in September, Europe in September, Toronto in October, and Dallas and Los Angeles in November.
It also included five consultant luncheons in Charlotte, Greenville, Charleston, Greenville again, and Atlanta.
There was also a LiveXchange in Austin, a South Carolina Economic Developers Association event in Hilton Head, a SelectUSA event in Washington, D.C., and a Southeast United States-Japan event in Savannah.
These events resulted in 220 meetings with companies or consultants.
The alliance also worked with its county partners to complete 72 marketing requests in 2019. Its top marketing requests were consulting, graphic design, property imaging, map creation, and video creation.
The meeting also featured a presentation by Matthew Martin, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, on the state of the state and regional economies.
