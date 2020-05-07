FLORENCE, S.C. — The unemployment rate in Florence County may have increased by nearly five times since South Carolina implemented shutdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The latest information from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce indicates that 1,291 people filed initial unemployment claims in Florence County during the week ending May 2, joining 1,582 people who filed initial claims for the week ending April 25, 1,866 people who filed initial claims during the week ending April 18, 2,168 people the week of April 11, 1,865 the week of April 4, 1,257 the week of March 28, and 553 people the week of March 21. Assuming all of these claims are approved by the department, a total of 10,402 people have filed initial unemployment claims since the COVID-19 shutdowns were implemented. Those filing from March 15 to May 2 are joined by 2,084 people — it's not likely very many of these people got jobs — who filed claims in March before the shutdowns were implemented, giving Florence an estimated unemployment rate of 18.49%. This is an increase of 4.99 times the unemployment rate of 3.09% in early March.
Two other Pee Dee counties, Darlington and Marlboro, have also seen their unemployment rates increase to totals more than 4 times higher than their rates in early March.
For the week ending May 2, 532 people filed initial claims in Darlington County, joining 719 people who filed during the week ending April 25, 755 people who filed during the week ending April 18, 1,084 people who filed during the week ending on April 11, 849 people during the week of March 29-April 4, 646 people during the week of March 22-28 and 190 people for March 15-21. Combined with the 1,014 people who filed for unemployment benefits before March 12, 4,538 people have claimed unemployment in Darlington County since March 1. If all were approved, Darlington would have an unemployment rate of 14.87% compared with 3.32% for the month of March. This would represent an increase of 4.7 times the unemployment rate in early March.
In Marlboro County, 224 people filed initial claims during the week ending May 2, joining 195 people who filed initial claims during the week ending April 25, 368 people filing during the week ending April 18, 382 people filing for initial benefits during the week ending April 11, another 382 during the week ending April 4, 195 during the week ending March 28, 50 during the week ending March 21 and 435 people who filed in March. If all claims were approved, Marlboro would have an unemployment rate of 23.98%, an increase of 4.04 times the early March rate of 4.75%.
Also, the unemployment rate in the Pee Dee as a whole has increased by 4.32 times the rate of 3.59% in early March.
A total of 22,670 people from the six-county Pee Dee region have filed claims since March 15, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. The number of people filing initial claims includes 2,855 filing between April 26 and May 2, 3,308 filing between April 19 and April 25, 4,082 filing between April 12 and April 18, 4,799 people who filed between April 5 and April 11, 3,826 people who filed between March 29 and April 4, 2,751 people who filed claims between March 22 and March 28 and 1,049 people who filed claims between March 15 and March 21. Combined with 5,244 people who filed for initial benefits before March 12, the Pee Dee would have a 19.1% unemployment rate, assuming all claims were approved. This is an increase of 4.32 times the March 12 unemployment rate of 3.59%.
Marion County would, if all of the claims filed by county residents are approved, have a 20.89% unemployment rate, an increase of 3.73 times the early March unemployment rate of 4.41%. The number of unemployed people in Marion County includes 576 people filing initial claims before March 12, 125 people during the week ending March 21, 262 people during the week ending March 28, 356 people during the week ending April 4, 453 people during the week ending April 11, 373 people during the week ending April 18, 284 people the week of April 25, and 298 people the week of May 2.
In Williamsburg County, the unemployment rate would be 20.5% if all unemployment claims filed since March were approved. This would be an increase of 3.36 times the early March unemployment rate of 4.71%. The number of unemployed includes 281 people who filed the week ending May 2, 295 people the week ending April 25, 411 the week ending April 18,341 for the week ending April 11, 317 people the week ending April 4, 259 people the week ending March 28, 67 people fthe week ending March 21 and 587 people filing in early March.
Dillon County's unemployment rate would increase by nearly 3 times, or 2.92 times, its early March rate of 4.06% to 15.94%. Dillon County has seen 229 initial claims filed the week ending May 2, 233 claims filed the week ending April 25, 309 more initial claims the week ending April 18, 371 people the week ending April 11, 237 people the week ending April 4, 132 the week ending March 28, 64 the week ending March 21 and 539 people who filed claims in March.
The increases in the Pee Dee unemployment rates are less than the state average. Since March 15, 512,250 people have filed unemployment claims in the state. That includes 46,747 people filing claims the week ending May 2, 65,159 people filing the week ending April 25, 73,116 people filing initial claims during the week ending April 18, 87,686 people filing during the week ending April 11, 85,000 people who filed for unemployment for the one week ending April 4, a 31% increase from the week before. If all of these claims are approved, this would raise the state’s unemployment rate from 2.45% to 21.37%, an increase of 7.73 times.
Horry County, which borders Marion and Dillon counties, may have seen its employment rate increase by more than 8 times.
Nationally, 3.2 million people filed initial unemployment claims last week for a total of more than 33 million since the COVID-19 shutdowns were implemented.
