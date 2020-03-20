FLORENCE, S.C. — The Rotary Club of Florence Beauty Trail will open on Sunday.
In preparation, Rotarians have planted 23 new Carolina yellow jasmine next to the signs and pruned others, and replaced about a half dozen signs. CDs, narrated by the late Tom Kinard, and maps indicating the trail route are available at three locations — Drs. Bruce & Lee Florence County Library, Florence Center’s Visitor’s Bureau, and Taylor Garden and Gift Shop.
“Spring is upon us, folks, please come and enjoy the one and only Rotary Beauty Trail in the world,” said Rotarian Tommy Taylor. “See a symphony before your eyes that God has so richly employed.”
Taylor said he was helped in sprucing up the trail by fellow Rotarians — Rick Favaloro, Andrew Kampiziones, Taylor Hucks, Matt Ethridge, David Wansley, Andy Arthur and his two sons, along with two of his employees at Taylor Garden and Gift Shop, Roger Watts and Clarence Waiters.
Taylor encourages people to meander through the Rotary Beauty Trail to see nature at work. He said a trip along the Beauty Trail might be just the thing to lift people’s spirits during this stressful time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.