FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence National Cemetery will remain open for interments during COVID-19 but committal ceremonies and the rendering of military funeral honors will be put on hold for health and safety reasons.
"Immediate family members (limited to no more than 10 individuals) of the deceased may witness the interment if requested," according to a release issued by the Veterans Affairs office.
“VA national cemeteries will continue to perform our essential function – to inter Veterans and eligible individuals” said Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves through the release. “We trust the public understands that we must place priority on the health and safety of veterans and families and our team members who serve them.”
Those families choosing to continue with interment may schedule a committal service at a later date, according to the release
Those families wishing to postpone an already scheduled interment to a later date should contact the cemetery as soon as possible to convey their wishes.
The cemetery remains open to visitors.
