FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina National Action Network held a press conference Friday afternoon at Southside Middle School to demand answers about the forced resignation of girls’ basketball coach Sophia Young.
The group, which included some basketball players, parents, James Johnson of the National Action Network and Young’s family, gathered in front of Southside Middle School to protest the coach’s suspension. Some of the students held signs that said, “We need answers.”
After the press conference, Young said she was accused of favoritism, inappropriate posts on social media, inappropriate conversations with players and misappropriation of fundraising money.
At the press conference, Young recounted her suspension and resignation.
Young, who also worked as the school’s receptionist, said she was told by Principal Shand Josey on Feb. 3 that she could not go to basketball practice because some allegations had been brought against her.
Young was then placed on administrative leave on Feb. 4. Nathaniel Marshall, chief personnel officer for Florence One Schools, called her that afternoon to set up a meeting time Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., she said.
Marshall told Young she was on administrative leave and asked her to return Thursday morning. During this meeting, Young said Marshall had two choices: to resign or be terminated from coaching.
Young said she “forcefully resigned.”
After her resignation, Young said, she was cleared to return to work, but Principal Shand Josey told her to sit somewhere else.
“Basically, I returned back to work but was in hiding so the public wouldn’t see me,” Young said.
On Feb. 11, Josey called Young back to her office to tell her she was being placed on administrative leave again, according to Young.
Young resigned in the middle of playoffs for the girls’ basketball team. The team was undefeated up to that point.
Marshall told Young that she could go to the championship game as long as she went as a fan.
But when Young got to the game, she said, three police officers escorted her out of the gym because Josey said Young was not supposed to be there.
“After being the head coach, I wanted to show support for them playing to show them, it’s not me that quit on them,” Young said. “I got escorted (out), and that is the last time I heard from the district.”
Young said went to meet with Marshall on Wednesday of this week, but he said he would contact her later in week because he had a meeting with the superintendent. Young said she has not heard anything else from the district.
In an email, Marshall said Young is on administrative leave pending an open investigation.
Josey did not respond to a phone call Friday night from the Morning News.
Young said she’s heard several rumors about her leave, such as a rumor that she punched a player and that she was in the hospital.
“Basically, rumors are floating, and it’s digging my name further and further in the mud,” Young said.
While on administrative leave, Young said, she is not allowed on Florence One property. She said she has three children who are at the school, and she’s had to find rides to take her children to and from the schools.
Johnson said he made two phone calls to Superintendent Richard O’Malley, but he has not received a response.
“The community, the students and their parents want answers,” Johnson said.
