FLORENCE, S.C. – Nancy C.G. Snowden, the owner and founder of NCGS in Charleston, said she is humbled to be honored as the distinguished graduate at The School Foundation Gala.
“When they called me, I was like I don’t even know how to express that in words how humbled I felt,” Snowden said. “I was like ‘why me?”
Snowden, a 1973 graduate of West Florence High School, received a degree in nursing from Florence-Darlington Technical College and went on to start NCGS, a $50-million-a-year contract research organization, in 1984.
NCGS specializes in conducting and managing clinical trials for drug, diagnostic and device products, according to the company’s website.
Snowden was leading a community clinical oncology program funded by the National Cancer Institute that was trying to get new research out to more people. Snowden discovered an error in the head of the program’s protocol as the study was about to begin.
The error in the protocol would have affected the outcome of the study.
The head of the program hired Snowden as a consultant, which led to the creation of NCGS.
“I didn’t have a clue what that (working as a consultant) meant at the time, but I figured I would figure it out,” Snowden said. “And I did.”
From that one consulting client, NCGS has grown to have helped 80 drugs get on the market over the past 35 years. Snowden said her company has given her a way to have an effect on millions of people’s lives.
“You may not see their face or know their name, but you know that they’re out there,” Snowden said. “You know when you’ve taken your last breath that you’ve made an impact on the world, and that’s an important thing.”
NCGS has helped get drugs on the market, such as Cymbalta, Linezolid and Ajovy.
Outside of her company, Snowden also does a lot for the community with NCGS. Ten percent of all of her company’s profits each year goes toward charities that have to do with women, children and educational foundations.
Snowden also gives money toward scholarships. She said she mainly gives money toward technical education, but sometimes toward higher education.
Snowden also speaks to at-risk women and youth.
“There’s someone that I care very much about in my history that was hurt very badly, and I would like to protect other children and mothers with children from being hurt and to not be crippled by that hurt,” Snowden said.
While Snowden is in Florence, she will speak to West Florence High School girls on Wednesday.
