FLORENCE, S.C. – Nancy C. G. Snowden returned to her roots at West Florence High School Wednesday morning to tell students to pursue their dreams and to do what they love.
“The sky is the limit and you define what your sky is,” Snowden said.
Snowden was a 1973 graduate of West Florence High and was honored at The School Foundation gala Tuesday as the 2019 Distinguished Graduate.
Snowden, who was a registered nurse with a two-year degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College, told students that she fell into owning her contract research company by happenstance.
Snowden happened to find an error in a protocol of a leader of a research program and was offered a position to work with him. That is how Snowden began her consulting company.
“Just because someone pushes you into a wall doesn’t mean you can’t take a step back, walk around it and move forward,” Snowden said. “You just have to be thinking of things that are outside of the box.”
Owning NCGS, Snowden said, has not been a smooth ride; it’s been filled with many valleys and peaks.
Snowden said she almost lost everything in 2003, but just as she was getting ready to go back to school, her company received the largest study it had ever received.
“My point in sharing that with you is not that I didn’t finish. It’s that a better alternative came up that I felt was going to be the better option,” Snowden said.
Snowden challenged students to look at their passions and think outside the box on how those passions can be used.
When she was decided what she was going to do, Snowden said, her dad told her she could be a school teacher or a nurse. Snowden said she wanted to be an architect and take over her father’s construction company.
Snowden said she went to nursing school and decided to save her money and buy homes that her father’s company built because it had a good reputation. Snowden redid the homes.
“They sold like wildfire,” Snowden said. “That is what I did to start raising money for NCGS. There’s a way around. I got to enjoy the creativity of architecture but also fund my business, which is also important. Just because you have a path doesn’t mean you have to stay on that path. There’s a lot of ways to go.”
Snowden ended her speech telling students to give back to others and to do what makes them happy.
