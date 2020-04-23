FLORENCE, S.C. – The identity of the man who was killed Wednesday night in a shooting that involved four Florence police officers has been released.
Elmer L. Mack, 40, of Florence was shot fatally on Ventura Court in northeast Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
No other injuries were reported.
An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
“Four officers were involved in the incident last evening and are doing as well as can be expected considering their involvement in such a traumatic situation," Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said.
"As per our department policy, all four have been placed on administrative leave and will be required to attend counseling.”
Earlier Thursday, SLED issued a news release that said its agents are continuing their investigation of the shooting.
SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others.
Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Florence Police Department for any information about their officers.
The incident in Florence County was the 13th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Florence Police Department.
In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. One involved the Florence Police Department.
