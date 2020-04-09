DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Sheriff's deputies Monday arrested a Myrtle Beach man and charged him in connection with burglaries in the East McIver Road area.
Brantley Benjamin Corbin, 42, is charged with one count each first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and two counts of petit larceny, according to a release from the agency.
"Corbin burglarized two residences on April 1 on Arin Street and Sally Cirle, stealing various items including jewelry," according to the release.
“When Investigators located the defendant, he was in possession of various items stolen from victims,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. “These cases remain under investigation, and additional charge are likely.”
Corbin remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.
