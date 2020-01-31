FLORENCE, S.C. — An Effingham man took home second-place honors Thursday night in the 2020 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition but it was mostly a night for Horry County artists who claimed first, third and honorable mention honors.
Kevin Spaulding's "Requiem," an oil-on-canvas painting of an old farm implement half buried in the earth, lost out to Ashley Arakas' "Bore," an introspective watercolor on paper piece.
"I've been struggling with an auto immune disease for the last 10 years and I kind of wanted to home in on that with this piece by kind of showing the vulnerability of the stigma of mental illness and depression," said Arakas, a Myrtle Beach artist. "Putting the lace over the face, trying to hide and be more reclusive because you're almost feeling ashamed of feeling that way though you shouldn't."
Arakas said the painting shows her illness and the experiences she's been through because of it.
Thursday's honor is not her first experience in the Pee Dee Regional Art Competition. She has entered "three or four times" in the past and earned third-place honors once, she said.
"Today I take home first and I am so elated at that," Arakas said.
When not painting, Arakas said, she spends her time baking cakes, bartending and making money on the side so she can keep painting.
"I'm very happy in this moment. I'm glad I stuck with painting," Arakas said.
Rounding out the winners Thursday night were Conway's Charles Clary, who took third place with "Memento Morididdle Movement #502," hand cut paper and wallpaper on distressed drywall, while Alexandra Knox of Loris won honorable mention with the sculpture "Stockpile."
The competition, on display in the Florence County Museum's Walters Gallery, features 36 pieces that were selected from 150 online submissions by 74 artists.
The competition was open to residents of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
It was judged by artist Jeffrey Donovan from Columbia.
There is still one award to be given, the People's Choice, and that winner will be announced a week prior to the exhibit's closing on April 3.
The first-place artist received $1,000. The second-place artist received $500. The third-place artist received $250. The artist getting honorable mention received $100 and the People's Choice artist will receive $50.
