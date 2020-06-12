FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin will not be attending a debate organized by the Florence County Democratic Party but the debate will go on as scheduled.
In a letter to her supporters Friday afternoon, Myers Ervin indicated that she would not be attending the June 18 debate. She and fellow Florence City Councilman George D. Jebaily advanced to the runoff for the nomination for mayor after the June 9 primary election. Myers Ervin received just over 47% of the vote in the primary. Jebaily received over 44% of the vote.
Myers Ervin said in her letter: "After reviewing this request and discussing it with my supporters, I have determined that it is not in the best interest of my campaign nor the residents of the City of Florence to participate in the proposed FCDP [Florence County Democratic Party] debate for the following reasons: 1. The invitation does not provide the required information to allow me to make an informed decision, specifically, how is the moderator to be chose, how are the questions being generated and who would be invited to attend. 2. The local leaders of the FCDP are supporters and/or members of Mr. Jebaily's campaign team. This fact causes me to question the transparency and neutrality of this debate."
Myers Ervin added that given that there have been three forums in the last month, one from the Florence County Democratic Party, one from the League of Women Voters, and one from the Florence Branch of the NAACP, the voters in Florence know who she is and what she stands for.
She also said the recordings from those debates are on Facebook and YouTube.
"In conclusion, I received the majority of the votes even though the playing field has never been level," Myers Ervin continued. "A stark example is according to the SC State Ethics Commission public disclosure and reporting system, as of May 27 my campaign has reported a total of $4,710 in contributions. Mr. Jebaily's campaign has reported a total of $85,952 in contributions. It is my work ethic, integrity and experience that has brought to this point."
When contacted Friday evening, Myers Ervin declined to provide information about the members of the Florence County Democratic Party she believes are involved with the Jebaily campaign.
However, in her letter, she noted that state Rep. Terry Alexander was the moderator of the Florence Democratic Party debate and that he was a consultant for the Jebaily campaign.
Alexander did not answer a phone call placed before deadline Friday to ascertain his relationship with the Jebaily campaign.
None of the Jebaily campaign's financial disclosures filed since April indicate payments to Alexander or his company, TA Consulting.
Jebaily said he was surprised to learn Myers Ervin would not be participating in the debate. He added that she had been calling for a debate for several weeks and that it was important to the future of the city for residents to be able to hear from the person who may be the point person for economic development contacts, the legislative delegation, and the community.
in her letter, Myers Ervin said Jebaily did not attend the League of Women Voters debate despite multiple attempts from the league to get him to reconsider his decision.
"Apparently, he did not believe it was necessary at that time," Myers Ervin said.
Florence County Democratic Party Chairwoman Mattie Thomas declined to comment on Myers Ervin's letter but confirmed the debate would go on as scheduled.
Thomas responded to Myers Ervin's letter by email sent Friday evening. She said the party regrets Myers Ervin's decision not to attend, that it's important for the voters to hear from the candidates, and that the party looks forward to hopefully seeing Myers Ervin at 7 p.m. on June 18.
The debate will likely be broadcast via the Florence County Democratic Party's Facebook page.
