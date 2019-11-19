FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin announced Tuesday that she plans to run for mayor.
Myers Ervin made her announcement at the Square Meal Market on West Evans Street.
"I've served with the city council for the last nine years," Myers Ervin said Monday morning at the Florence County Library. "I'll be honest that I would have preferred if our mayor would have ran another term, but since he's not, based on our working together on various commissions and his leadership style ... I do want to see the same style of leadership and progress that we're making to continue on.
"For me, what would help to ensure that would be me stepping in."
Myers Ervin represents District 1 on the council. Her district includes most of north Florence and some of West Florence. She was first elected in 2010. She was reelected in 2014 and 2018.
The city's 22nd mayor, Stephen J. Wukela, announced on Thursday, Oct. 10, that he will not seek a fourth term in 2020.
Myers Ervin added that she really liked Wukela's leadership style.
"I advised him and he advised me," she said Monday. "We have stood together through some difficult times for the city of Florence. One of the greatest things that he does and that I do in my life is communication. We need the ability for the council to be able to communicate to each other openly and honestly."
The council, Myers Ervin continued, needs the ability to agree to disagree and be respectful of one another.
If elected, Myers Ervin will be the 23rd different person to serve as mayor of Florence. She would also be the first African-American and the first female to hold the office.
Those distinctions, she said, are not a concern.
"My belief is that whatever you can do, you do it," she said. "You should not ever be limited regardless to what your gender, your race, anything. All these things should not be a factor. Your abilities should be a factor."
Myers Ervin is employed as a nurse.
She entered nursing during high school when she entered into an LPN program at a vocational center as preparation for joining the military. Myers Ervin also graduated from Florence-Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University with degrees in nursing.
Myers Ervin became a minister in 2005. She initially served at Solid Rock Baptist Church but now serves where she is needed.
She is a native of Florence. She attended West Florence High School, where she played track and softball.
Myers Ervin previously said that her brothers and sisters all attended Wilson High School, also making her a part of the Tiger family.
Florence City Councilman George D. Jebaily announced his mayoral campaign on Friday, Oct. 18.
If either Myers Ervin or Jebaily is elected mayor, a special election would be called to fill their council seat, as both were reelected without opposition in 2018.
Jebaily was reelected to an at-large seat, meaning the entire city would get to vote in that special election. Only those within the confines of District 1 would vote if Myers Ervin were elected mayor.
If either Myers Ervin or Jebaily is elected mayor and a special election is called, the seven-member city council will have two new members and a third in a different role once the new member is elected.
Florence City Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake confirmed in late October that she will not run for a fourth term as an at-large council member.
Her term will end in 2020.
Lethonia Barnes, the sister of Florence County Councilman Alphonso "Al" Bradley, has announced intentions of running for the at-large seat vacated by Williams-Blake.
