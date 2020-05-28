FLORENCE, S.C. — Two of the three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Florence mayor are scheduled to participate in a question and answer forum Tuesday.
Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin and candidate Barry S. McFadden confirmed that they would be participating in the forum.
George D. Jebaily, the other Florence city councilman running for mayor, will not attend the forum. He said he was putting his emphasis on a Florence County Democratic Party forum held last Thursday evening.
Republican Bryan Braddock, the fourth candidate for Florence mayor, has not been invited to participate as he faces no opposition in the primary election.
The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Florence area and will be live-streamed on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Education/League-of-Women-Voters-Florence-South-Carolina-285723971626410/.
The forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information, contact League of Women Voters of the Florence area board member Judy Kern at jhkren0228@gmail.com or at 949-735-4473.
