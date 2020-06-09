FLORENCE, S.C. — Teresa Myers Ervin and George Jebaily will head to a runoff in the Florence Democratic mayoral race.
In the election for two at-large city council seats on Tuesday, incumbent Glynn Willis lost his reelection bid.
Myers Ervin received 47.05% of votes and Jebaily received 44.01% of votes, according to unofficial returns.
The runoff election will take place on June 23.
In the Florence City Council Democratic primary, Lethonia Peaches Barnes and Chaquez McCall won the Democratic primary for the Florence City Council at-large seats.
Mayor
Myers Ervin said she is thankful that the city of Florence had confidence in the service and leadership she has provided.
"I'm very thankful, and I'm looking forward to having them come back out in two weeks, so that can continue to move Florence forward with community development, economic development and bridging the gaps that have separated," Myers Ervin said.
Jebaily said advancing to the runoff was a testament to his team. He said they worked very hard selling a vision of a positive inclusive for everyone Florence in very adverse circumstances. He added that he was looking forward to getting back out in the community and working for votes in the race.
Myers-Ervin represents City Council District 1. City Council District 1 includes northwest Florence. She was unopposed when she ran for re-election in 2018.
Jebaily holds an at-large seat on the Florence City Council. At-large seats represent all of the city. There are four at-large seats on the council including the mayor. Three of those, including the mayor, are elected in the 2020/2024 cycle. The remaining seat is elected on the 2018/2022 cycle. That's the seat Jebaily holds on the council. He was unopposed in 2018.
McFadden currently serves as the dean of students at Hemingway High School and pastors Saint Michael United Methodist Church in Kingstree but lives in Florence.
The winner of the runoff will face Bryan Braddock, executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, in the general election scheduled for Nov. 3.
City Council
Barnes received 36.78% of the votes, and McCall received 34.40%.
McCall and Barnes will face Republicans Steve Byrd and John Sweeney in the general election.
